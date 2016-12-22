Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Growing desperation in Germany as hunt for suspect continues

Police in Germany have raided homes across the country as the hunt continues for the suspect of Monday's Christmas market attack in Berlin.

Three days after the attack, in which 12 people were killed and 48 hospitalised, the family of the main suspect, 24-year-old Anis Amri have made an emotional appeal for him to hand himself in.

Reporting from Berlin, Rohit Kachroo said: "There are claims in the US the Americans were so concerned about Mr Amri that they had previously put him on a US no-fly list.

"It is also claimed they are aware he researched explosives and that he communicated with IS in Syria using encrypted phone apps.

"But despite this wealth of information from networks, from family and friends, there is a growing desperation around this investigation - symbolised by the rare offer of the 100,000 Euro reward for extra information."

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

