Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Israeli woman named among Berlin lorry attack dead

Dalia Elyakim was aged in her 60s and from Israel. Credit: Facebook/Dalia Elyakim

An Israeli woman has been identified as among the 12 people killed in the Berlin lorry attack.

Dalia Elyakim, who is in her 60s, was confirmed on Thursday by Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Emmanuel Nahshon, as among those killed in the attack.

Ms Elyakim was visiting Berlin with her husband Rami, who is also in his 60s, who was seriously wounded in the attack, but is now in a stable condition.

The couple are from Herzliya, a city in the centre of Israel.

Moshe Egoz, a friend of Ms Elyakim described her as a "good soul". Speaking to Israeli Army Radio, Mr Egoz added ""they loved to travel, especially around Christmas time".

