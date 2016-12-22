Israeli woman named among Berlin lorry attack dead

An Israeli woman has been identified as among the 12 people killed in the Berlin lorry attack.

Dalia Elyakim, who is in her 60s, was confirmed on Thursday by Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Emmanuel Nahshon, as among those killed in the attack.

Ms Elyakim was visiting Berlin with her husband Rami, who is also in his 60s, who was seriously wounded in the attack, but is now in a stable condition.

The couple are from Herzliya, a city in the centre of Israel.

Moshe Egoz, a friend of Ms Elyakim described her as a "good soul". Speaking to Israeli Army Radio, Mr Egoz added ""they loved to travel, especially around Christmas time".