Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Italian woman confirmed among Berlin truck attack dead

Fabrizia Di Lorenzo Credit: Twitter/@Bizia

An Italian woman who had not been seen since the Berlin lorry attack has been confirmed among the 12 dead.

Italy's Foreign Minister, Angelino Alfano, said that Italian authorities had been informed by German magistrates that "there is certainty" Fabrizia Di Lorenzo had been killed in the attack.

Ms Di Lorenzo had not been heard from since Monday's attack and her phone and metro pass were found at the scene.

Relatives said the 31-year-old had been shopping for presents to take home to Sulmona in Italy's Apennine Mountains for Christmas.

Relatives had travelled to Berlin earlier this week for DNA testing to help identification processes for Ms Di Lorenzo, who had lived and worked in the city for several years.

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

