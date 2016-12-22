Italian woman confirmed among Berlin truck attack dead

An Italian woman who had not been seen since the Berlin lorry attack has been confirmed among the 12 dead.

Italy's Foreign Minister, Angelino Alfano, said that Italian authorities had been informed by German magistrates that "there is certainty" Fabrizia Di Lorenzo had been killed in the attack.

Ms Di Lorenzo had not been heard from since Monday's attack and her phone and metro pass were found at the scene.

Relatives said the 31-year-old had been shopping for presents to take home to Sulmona in Italy's Apennine Mountains for Christmas.

Relatives had travelled to Berlin earlier this week for DNA testing to help identification processes for Ms Di Lorenzo, who had lived and worked in the city for several years.