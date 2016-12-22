Police carry out searches overnight in bid to find Anis Amri

German police carried out a number of searches overnight as they continue their hunt for Anis Amri, the man suspected of carrying out the Berlin lorry attack which killed 12 people and injured dozens more.

German media reported the locations searched included a house in Dortmund and a refugee home in Emmerich on the Dutch border.

Police in Denmark also searched a Sweden-bound ferry in the port of Grenaa after receiving tips that a man resembling Amri had been spotted. Police said they found nothing indicating his presence.

A spokesperson for the German chief federal prosecutor on Thursday denied reports that four people who had had contact with Amri had been arrested.

"No, that's not the case. We do not know of any arrest," the spokesperson said.