Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Police carry out searches overnight in bid to find Anis Amri

Police officers in riot gear in the Berlin district of Kreuzberg. Credit: RTV

German police carried out a number of searches overnight as they continue their hunt for Anis Amri, the man suspected of carrying out the Berlin lorry attack which killed 12 people and injured dozens more.

German media reported the locations searched included a house in Dortmund and a refugee home in Emmerich on the Dutch border.

Police in Denmark also searched a Sweden-bound ferry in the port of Grenaa after receiving tips that a man resembling Amri had been spotted. Police said they found nothing indicating his presence.

A spokesperson for the German chief federal prosecutor on Thursday denied reports that four people who had had contact with Amri had been arrested.

"No, that's not the case. We do not know of any arrest," the spokesperson said.

