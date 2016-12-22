Talks aimed at averting BA cabin crew strike to resume

Talks aimed at averting strikes by British Airways cabin crew on Christmas Day and Boxing Day will resume on Thursday.

Unite leader Len McCluskey and other union officials spent a second day meeting the company under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas, before talks were adjourned at 12.30am.

A spokesman said the union continued to pursue progress in the dispute, seeking an improvement on the "poverty pay" of cabin crew employed in the so-called mixed fleet.

BA says it will run a full service on both days even if the strikes by Unite members go ahead.

The talks come as the pre-Christmas bout of industrial unrest rumbles on, with workers who deliver cash to Post Offices striking on Thursday and Friday.

Members of the Communication Workers Union will walk out as part of a campaign against job losses, the closure of a final salary pension scheme and closures.