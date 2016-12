Specialist 'Tornado' squads of riot-trained guards have been deployed at HMP Swaleside in Kent after 60 inmates seized control of one of the wings.

The teams, comprised of officers trained in advanced control and restraint techniques, operate alongside the National Tactical Response Group (NTRG) and are only called out to the most serious incidents.

They were called into action earlier this month following a large-scale riot at HMP Birmingham.

The disturbance at Swaleside on the Isle of Sheppey is the fourth major disturbance at an English prison in less than two months.