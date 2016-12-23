Advertisement

Star Wars' Carrie Fisher 'suffers heart attack' on plane

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is being treated in a hospital intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a London to Los Angeles flight.

Her brother Todd Fisher said his sister is receiving excellent care but that he could not classify her condition.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

However Mr Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.

Airline confirms 'unresponsive' passenger on flight

Airline United has confirmed that an "unresponsive" passenger was on board their flight from London to Los Angeles.

Several sources have said the patient was Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.

Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive.

Our thoughts are with our customer at this time and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities.

– United spokesman
Carrie Fisher has reportedly suffered a heart attack Credit: AP
