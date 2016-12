The mother of Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri has said she fears the world will now never know why he allegedly drove a lorry through a crowd.

Nour El Houda Hassani said "they killed my son with all his secrets."

Speaking in his Tunisian hometown of Oueslatia, she begged for his remains to be brought home "I want to know the truth of my son, I want to know who was behind him, I want to know who brainwashed him."

Amri was shot by Milan police on Friday after his identity papers and fingerprints were found on the truck used in Monday's attack, which killed 12 and injured dozens.

The Islamic State group released a video in which Amri pledged allegiance to the extremists.