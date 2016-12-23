Berlin attacker raises questions for German authorities

Anis Amri, who caused deadly mayhem in a Berlin market, died in a gun-fight in Italy, in the early hours of this morning.

The Tunisian terrorist eluded police and security services across Europe until a simple ID check in Milan cornered him.

It raises more embarassing questions for German authorities.

It's emerged Amri - who'd been on their radar for months - visited his mosque hours after the attack and then slipped through their fingers first into France then Italy.

Today a video was released of him pledging allegiance to so-called Islamic State.