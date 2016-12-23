Advertisement

Star Wars' Carrie Fisher 'suffers heart attack' on plane

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is being treated in a hospital intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a London to Los Angeles flight.

Her brother Todd Fisher said his sister is receiving excellent care but that he could not classify her condition.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

However Mr Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.

Carrie Fisher taken to hospital after landing in Los Angeles

Firefighter paramedics "provided advanced life support and aggressively treated" a patient who suffered a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles, amid reports it was actress Carrie Fisher who fell ill on the plane.

A spokesman for the LA Fire Department (LAFD) said:

At 12.11pm the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to LAX International Airport, Gate 74, for a patient on an inbound flight in cardiac arrest.

LAFD firefighter paramedics were standing by for the plane's arrival, provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.

– LAFD spokesman

A Los Angeles Airport spokeswoman confirmed police had arrived at the airport a a few minutes later to assist the female passenger.

"Upon arrival the LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) was already performing CPR on the victim and the victim was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment," she said.

