Star Wars' Carrie Fisher 'suffers heart attack' on plane

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is being treated in a hospital intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a London to Los Angeles flight.

Her brother Todd Fisher said his sister is receiving excellent care but that he could not classify her condition.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

However Mr Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.

Graham Norton: This planet needs Carrie Fisher on it

Presenter Graham Norton has sent "so much love" to actress Carrie Fisher.

The Hollywood star was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

The Star Wars actress appeared on the Graham Norton Show on December 9, and in a tweet, Norton said: "This planet needs you on it!"

