Prison guards are continuing their efforts to quell a disturbance involving 60 inmates at HMP Swaleside.

Specially trained guards known as "Tornado Squads" remain at the prison to help bring the situation under control - an incident which began shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

While the extent of the unrest remains unclear, barking dogs could be heard from outside the prison as officers continued their efforts to regain control.

The Prison Service said the incident was confined to a landing on a single wing and the rest of the prison was secure, with inmates safely locked away.