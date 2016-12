A disturbance at HMP Swaleside involving around 60 inmates has been resolved.

All those involved in the incident, which broke out shortly before 7pm on Thursday, were returned to their cells by 1am, according to the Prison Service.

An investigation into the disturbance at the category B training prison on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, has now been launched.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: "Specialist Tornado teams have now resolved an incident involving around 60 prisoners on a landing of a wing at HMP Swaleside.

"All those involved have surrendered and were back in cells by 1am with no injuries to staff or prisoners."

She added: "The challenges in our prisons are longstanding and won't be solved overnight but the Justice Secretary is committed to making sure our prisons are stable while we deliver wholesale reforms to the prison estate to help offenders turn their lives around and reduce reoffending."