Germany's chief federal prosecutor has said the investigation into the Berlin lorry attack will continue to determine if the suspect, Anis Amri, had any accomplices.

"Even though the suspect Anis Amri has died, we'll continue our investigation," Peter Frank said.

"It's very important for us now to find out whether there was a network of supporters and accomplices, whether there were confidants who helped the sought person to prepare and conduct the attack and to escape."

He continued that 24-year-old Amri had been confirmed as the man killed.

Prosecutors in Germany also want to determine if the gun Amri was carrying in Milan is the same one used to shoot the driver of the lorry the 24-year-old commandeered for the attack.

Amri was shot dead in the early hours of the morning in Milan.