A police investigation is underway following a disturbance involving around 60 inmates at HMP Swaleside.

The incident saw prisoners take control of a landing on a wing at the category B training prison on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

All those involved in the disturbance were returned to their cells by 1am.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: "A police investigation is now ongoing."

It was the fourth major disturbance at an English prison in less than two months, coming a week after hundreds of inmates rioted at Birmingham prison.