While thousands are being massacred in Syria, this council wasted valuable time and effort condemning the democratic state of Israel for building homes in the historic homeland of the Jewish people.

We have presented the truth time and again to this council, and implored you not to believe the lies presented in this resolution.

By voting 'yes', in favour of this resolution, you have in fact voted 'no'. You voted no to negotiations, you voted no to progress, and a chance of better lives for Israelis and Palestinians. And you voted no to the possibility of peace.