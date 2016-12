The man shot dead in Milan is "without a shadow of a doubt" Anis Amri, the man suspected of carrying out the Berlin lorry attack, Italy's Interior Minister, Marco Minniti said.

"There is absolutely no doubt that the person who was killed is Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack in Berlin," Mr Minniti said.

He continued: "One of our police officers on patrol stopped a person who was just walking around looking very suspect.

"And the moment he was stopped, the man, without hesitating, he immediately took his gun and shot at the police officer who asked him for his identification papers.

"Police officers reacted to the shootout. The person who attacked our police officer was killed."