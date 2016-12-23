Advertisement

Berlin attack suspect killed in shootout with Italian police

Berlin lorry attack suspect Anis Amri has been shot dead in Milan, the Italian Interior Ministry has confirmed.

Amri "immediately" produced a gun when approached by police and shot an officer during a routine patrol in the northern Italian city early on Friday.

The Tunisian was then killed, and there is "absolutely no doubt" that the man was Amri, Italian interior minister Marco Minniti said.

Amri, 24, was suspected of driving a truck into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 48.

Police said he travelled to Turin from France, then on to Milan's Central Station where he arrived at 1am.

Man matching Amri's description spotted in Denmark

Anis Amri had six different aliases. Credit: PA

Danish police say a man matching the description of Anis Amri, the man suspected of carrying out the Berlin lorry attack which killed 12 people and left 48 injured, has been seen in Aalborg, in the north of the country.

In a tweet, police told people to stay away from the Eternitten area as an operation is ongoing.

They said an unshaven man aged between 20 and 30, wearing a black hat and glasses, and carrying a black shoulder bag had been spotted.

