Star Wars' Carrie Fisher 'suffers heart attack' on plane

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is being treated in a hospital intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a London to Los Angeles flight.

Her brother Todd Fisher said his sister is receiving excellent care but that he could not classify her condition.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

However Mr Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.

Mark Hamill: As if 2016 couldn't get any worse

Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, has sent his thoughts to Carrie Fisher.

He wrote on Twitter: "As if 2016 couldn't get any worse.. sending all our love to Carrie Fisher."

