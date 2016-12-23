Mark Hamill: As if 2016 couldn't get any worse

Star Wars' Carrie Fisher 'suffers heart attack' on plane

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is being treated in a hospital intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a London to Los Angeles flight.

Her brother Todd Fisher said his sister is receiving excellent care but that he could not classify her condition.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

However Mr Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.