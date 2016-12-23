Advertisement

Star Wars' Carrie Fisher 'suffers heart attack' on plane

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is being treated in a hospital intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a London to Los Angeles flight.

Her brother Todd Fisher said his sister is receiving excellent care but that he could not classify her condition.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

However Mr Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.

Mayhew: Thoughts and prayers for our favourite princess

Star Wars actor Peter Mayhew, who starred as Wookie Chewbacca, alongside Carrie Fisher, has taken to Twitter following reports Ms Fisher had suffered a heart attack on a LA-bound flight.

