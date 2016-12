German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ordered a comprehensive investigation into all angles of the Berlin lorry attack, after it emerged German authorities had tracked suspect, Anis Amri, for months this year on suspicion of planning an attack.

In a speech Ms Merkel expressed relief that Amri posed no further threat after he was shot dead by Italian police, but cautioned the "acute threat is over but the general threat by terrorism continues".

The Chancellor added she had spoken to Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi about the need to speed up the deportations of failed asylum seekers, and that Germany wanted to increase the number of deportations.

"We have also made progress this year on the very important issue of deporting Tunisian citizens who have no right to stay in Germany," Ms Merkel said.

"I told the Tunisian president that we have to significantly speed up the deportation process and increase the number of people sent back."

Ms Merkel also thanked the Italian authorities: "My great thanks goes out to the Italian security forces, Italian police and authorities."

Ms Merkel went on to say that Germany's "democracy, our rule of law, our values and our humanity" were the alternatives to "the hate-fill world of terrorism" and would ultimately prevail.