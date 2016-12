Addressing Council members after the vote, Riyad Mansour said: "The council's action, while long overdue, is timely, necessary and important."

The Palestinian Ambassador to the UN has hailed Friday's vote and said it will provide "peace for Palestine, peace for Israel, peace for the Middle East and peace for our world."

Over the years, we have made countless appeals to the Council to uphold this charter - insisting on the need for concerted action to confront Israel's oppression of the Palestinian people and relentless colonisation of our land under half-a-century foreign occupation.

We express our appreciation to all council members supporting this resolution... they have adopted this resolution on behalf of the international community, reflecting the long-standing global consensus on the matter.

The Palestinians have long demanded an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem - areas Israel captured in a 1967 war.

Mansour described Palestinians as "a defenceless civilian population denied their rights, dignity and humanity."

"Urgent efforts are needed to reverse the dangerous negative trends... to advance our collective efforts to end the Israel occupation that began in 1967, and achieve freedom, rights and justice for the Palestinian people - including the Palestine refugees."

He added: "Today's resolution may rightly be seen as a last attempt to preserve the two-state solution and revive the path for peace."