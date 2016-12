Hijack drama ends peacefully as Libyan pair surrender

Two Libyan men who hijacked a plane from Libya to Malta and threatened to blow it up have surrendered peacefully, allowing 118 passengers and crew to leave the aircraft before walking out alongside the last of the crew.

The Afriqiyah flight was travelling from Sabha to Tripoli before diverting to Malta.

The Maltese prime minister later announced the weapons used by the hijackers were in fact fake.