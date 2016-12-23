Reports: Berlin lorry attack suspect shot dead in Milan

Berlin attack suspect killed in shootout with Italian police

Berlin lorry attack suspect Anis Amri has been shot dead in Milan, the Italian Interior Ministry has confirmed.

Amri "immediately" produced a gun when approached by police and shot an officer during a routine patrol in the northern Italian city early on Friday.

The Tunisian was then killed, and there is "absolutely no doubt" that the man was Amri, Italian interior minister Marco Minniti said.

Amri, 24, was suspected of driving a truck into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 48.

Police said he travelled to Turin from France, then on to Milan's Central Station where he arrived at 1am.