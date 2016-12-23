Advertisement

Berlin attack suspect killed in shootout with Italian police

Berlin lorry attack suspect Anis Amri has been shot dead in Milan, the Italian Interior Ministry has confirmed.

Amri "immediately" produced a gun when approached by police and shot an officer during a routine patrol in the northern Italian city early on Friday.

The Tunisian was then killed, and there is "absolutely no doubt" that the man was Amri, Italian interior minister Marco Minniti said.

Amri, 24, was suspected of driving a truck into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 48.

Police said he travelled to Turin from France, then on to Milan's Central Station where he arrived at 1am.

Reports: Berlin lorry attack suspect shot dead in Milan

Italian police at the scene of the shooting in Milan. Credit: EBU

Anis Amri, the man suspected of killing 12 people and injuring 48 in the Berlin lorry attack, has been shot dead in Milan, Italian security sources have reportedly told Reuters news agency.

Amri was reportedly killed during a shoot-out in the city's northern Sesto San Giovanni suburb, after he produced a gun from a backpack when approached by police officers who asked him for ID while conducting a routine patrol.

Several images have been released by police of alias-using Anis Amri. Credit: PA

One officer was reported to have been injured in the gunfire which took place at 3am local time.

A police source said fingerprints identify the man killed as Amri.

The Italian interior minister is to hold a news conference at 9.45am (10.45am local time).

The reports come just minutes after a reported sighting of Amri in Aalborg, Denmark.

Italian police at the scene of the shooting in Milan. Credit: EBU
