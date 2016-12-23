Storm Barbara to batter Scotland with 90mph winds

Winds are expected to reach up to 90mph in parts of Scotland with Storm Barbara threatening further travel disruption as millions across the UK travel home for Christmas.

The storm has already brought power-cuts to 650 people on the Western Isles, while flood alerts are in place for the Highlands, Skye and the Scottish Borders.

Katy Rickitt reporting from Ardrossan for ITV's Good Morning Britain battled against the wind: "The writing was on the wall for Scotland when I arrived here last night, with treacherous driving conditions [and] horrible rain."

Scotland will be the worst affected, but pockets of Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England are also expected to feel the force of the Storm Barbara.