Two pistols and a hand grenade were found on the hijacked plane, the Maltese prime minister said.

After the plane landed, hijackers were told they should release all passengers before negotiations could begin, he said.

They released the passengers but detained several crew members and asked for negotiators to board the plane, but their plea was rejected.

They later agreed to release the crew and surrender, he said.

When the hijackers surrendered they gave up a hand grenade and a pistol, and another pistol was later found during a search of the plane, he added.

Crew and hijackers are all being questioned and a full search of the aircraft is ongoing.