Star Wars' Carrie Fisher 'suffers heart attack' on plane

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is being treated in a hospital intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a London to Los Angeles flight.

Her brother Todd Fisher said his sister is receiving excellent care but that he could not classify her condition.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

However Mr Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.

Carrie Fisher remains in intensive care

Credit: PA

Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher remains in hospital tonight after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The actress best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films is being treated at UCLA Medical Center where she was taken by ambulance.

Despite earlier reports that the actress was in a stable condition, her family say that she remains in intensive care.

"It's not fair to say 'stable.' I am not saying she is fine, or not fine," her brother Todd Fisher told Reuters in response to reports about her condition. "She is in the ICU."

