Star Wars' Carrie Fisher 'suffers heart attack' on plane

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is being treated in a hospital intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a London to Los Angeles flight.

Her brother Todd Fisher said his sister is receiving excellent care but that he could not classify her condition.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

However Mr Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.

Carrie Fisher's brother: 'Actress is in stable condition'

Carrie Fisher is said to be in stable condition after reportedly suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

The actress's brother Todd Fisher told The Associated Press she was "out of emergency" and stabilised at a Los Angeles hospital.

He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.

