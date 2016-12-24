Coastguard search for 'missing fisherman' suspended

Coastguard crews have suspended their search for a fisherman who may be missing at sea.

Emergency services are appealing for information following reports of a man in an orange flotation suit disappearing off Cambois pier, Blyth, near Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Two other fishermen on the pier reported seeing a man fishing, who seemed to disappear from sight, a coastguard spokesman said.

He added that the fishermen concluded that the man must have gone into the water.

Although no-one has been reported as missing, coastguard rescue teams from Blyth and Newbiggin were on the scene along with the coastguard search and rescue helicopter and Blyth lifeboat.

The coastguard said there was no abandoned fishing gear at the scene and no cars left in the car park.