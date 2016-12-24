Ship halts search for British woman feared overboard

The search for a British woman feared to have fallen overboard during a cruise on the Queen Mary 2 ocean liner has been called off.

The 74-year-old woman was on a cruise which left New York on Thursday and was headed for the Caribbean.

The alarm was raised when the ship was around 100 nautical miles south east of Atlantic City in New Jersey.

The US Coast Guard scrambled a plane and helicopter to help search and the ocean liner also turned back to assist but the search was called off as darkness fell on Friday evening.

A company spokesman said: "It is with sadness we can confirm that after a comprehensive search, working with all relevant authorities, Queen Mary 2 has halted the search for a missing guest, presumed overboard".

"The ship left New York on December 22, on a 12-night Caribbean itinerary. Cunard's care team is offering every support to the family".