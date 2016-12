Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has summoned the US and British ambassadors to Israel and eight other envoys to be reprimanded amid a row with the UN.

US ambassador Daniel Shapiro was particularly called to discuss the US decision to abstain in a UN Security Council resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement-building.

The White House has denied an allegation from Netanyahu that President Obama had conspired with the Palestinians to push for the resolution's adoption.

The envoys from 10 of the 14 countries that voted for the resolution and have embassies in Israel were summoned to the foreign ministry, namely China, Russia, France, Egypt, Japan, Uruguay, Spain, Ukraine and New Zealand.