The Russian military plane that has crashed into the Black Sea was carrying 92 people on board, Russian agencies have reported, citing the defence ministry.

Nine Russian reporters were among the 84 passengers and eight crew members on board heading to Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria. There is little hope of survivors.

Fragments of the plane were found just under a mile off the Russian coast.

The Interfax news agency cited an unnamed source who said the plane had not sent an SOS signal. The cause of the crash remains unknown.