A tsunami warning has been issued after an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck in southern Chile.

It happened at 11.22 am local time on Sunday (14.22 GMT) near the southern tip of Chiloe Island about 25 miles southwest of of Puerto Quello and 140 miles from the port city of Puerto Montt.

The earthquake had a depth of about 20 miles miles, the US Geological Survey said.

Officials began evacuating coastal areas in the southern part of the country after a tsunami warning was issued for areas within 1,000 km of the epicentre.

The first tidal waves were expected to arrive at the coast in Chile's Los Lagos region by 1 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), Chile's National Emergency Office said.