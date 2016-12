Most of the 92 passengers on board the Russian military plane that has crashed into the Black Sea are understood to be musicians from the celebrated Alexandrov Ensemble choir.

The official choir, which debuted in 1928, became known around the world for its performances involving the all-male singers, orchestra and dancers.

It was named after the choir's founding director and writer of the Soviet Union's national anthem Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov.

The Alexandrov Ensemble were flying from Sochi to perform a concert at Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria.