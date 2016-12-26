Colombia plane crash investigation: Plane ran out of fuel

A Colombian investigation into the plane crash in Colombia has found that the plane ran out of fuel before crashing with the Chapecoense football team on board.

A preliminary report by the Colombian Civil Aeronautics agency said the plane was low on fuel and overloaded, and a statement said the conclusion was based upon the plane's black box.

Evidence points to human error, rather than technical problems or sabotage, the statement added.

The plane crashed near the city of Medellin on November 29, killing 71 of the passengers on board and leaving six survivors including the Chapecoense goalkeeper Alan Ruschel.