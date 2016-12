Pop star George Michael dies at the age of 53

Pop superstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53.

The singer, who was set to release a documentary in 2017, rose to fame as a member of Wham! and sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.

Elton John and Michael's former Wham! partner Andrew Ridgeley led widespread tributes to the singer, both describing him as a "beloved friend".