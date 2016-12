George Michael's former partner Kenny Goss has said he is "heartbroken" about the death of his "dear friend and long-time love".

In a statement Goss added: "He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much.

"The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him."

Goss said the pop superstar, who was was found dead on Christmas Day, was "an extremely kind and generous man".

Michael officially announced in 2011 that the 15-year relationship with Goss had ended, though he said they had split around two years prior.

Their relationship was revealed when Michael was forced to come out as gay after being arrested in California in 1998 for engaging in a lewd act.