Advertisement

  1. National

Thousands scour Black Sea as Russia mourns 92 plane victims

More than 3,000 people are involved in a major search operation for victims' bodies and aircraft debris from the Russian military plane that crashed into the Black Sea.

A day of mourning for the 92 people on board - including members of the army's world-famous choir, has been declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's transport minister said investigators were looking into all possible reasons for the cause of the Christmas Day crash.

View all 17 updates ›

'Pilot error or technical fault caused Russia plane crash'

Russian rescue workers carry a body from the wreckage of the crashed plane. Credit: AP

A pilot error or a technical fault is likely to be the cause of Sunday's plane crash, the Russian transport minister said on Monday.

Maxim Sokolov told television reporters that terrorism was not suspected.

He reiterated comments from Sunday afternoon in which he said an "entire spectrum" of possible reasons is being considered for the Tu-154 crash.

But several experts noted factors that could suggest a terror attack, such as the crew's failure to report any malfunction and the fact that plane debris was scattered over a wide area.

  1. Read more
  2. 17 updates
Thousands scour Black Sea as Russia mourns 92 plane victims

More top news