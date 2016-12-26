Russian military plane debris dragged from Black Sea

Thousands scour Black Sea as Russia mourns 92 plane victims

More than 3,000 people are involved in a major search operation for victims' bodies and aircraft debris from the Russian military plane that crashed into the Black Sea.

A day of mourning for the 92 people on board - including members of the army's world-famous choir, has been declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's transport minister said investigators were looking into all possible reasons for the cause of the Christmas Day crash.