Thousands scour Black Sea as Russia mourns 92 plane victims

More than 3,000 people are involved in a major search operation for victims' bodies and aircraft debris from the Russian military plane that crashed into the Black Sea.

A day of mourning for the 92 people on board - including members of the army's world-famous choir, has been declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's transport minister said investigators were looking into all possible reasons for the cause of the Christmas Day crash.

Russian military plane debris dragged from Black Sea

Rescue workers search for bodies and debris Credit: AP

Plane debris has been dragged from the Black Sea in a huge recovery operation after Sunday's crash.

Russian officials declared the investigation is now focusing on technical faults or a pilot error.

All 84 passengers and eight crew on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern city of Sochi en route to Syria.

More than 3,500 people on 45 ships - including 135 divers from across Russia - have been sweeping a vast crash site in the Black Sea and along the shore, according to the Defense Ministry.

