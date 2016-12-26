Thousands scour Black Sea as Russia mourns plane victims

Advertisement

Thousands scour Black Sea as Russia mourns 92 plane victims

More than 3,000 people are involved in a major search operation for victims' bodies and aircraft debris from the Russian military plane that crashed into the Black Sea.

A day of mourning for the 92 people on board - including members of the army's world-famous choir, has been declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's transport minister said investigators were looking into all possible reasons for the cause of the Christmas Day crash.

Candles were placed at an embankment in Sochi for the 84 passengers and eight crew from a crash with no hope of survivors. Credit: Reuters

Some 100 divers flown in from across Russia were working from 32 ships and several helicopters to search the crash site, which is around a mile from the Sochi shore where the plane had departed on Christmas Day.

By Sunday evening, rescue teams had recovered 11 bodies while Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said fragments of other bodies were also found.

