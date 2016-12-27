Black box recovered from wreckage of Russian plane

Advertisement

Russia military plane crash black box recovered

A black box has been recovered from among the wreckage of a Russian military plane that crashed into the Black Sea, the Russian defence ministry has said.

Over 3,000 people have been involved in the search for victims' bodies and aircraft debris, with only some portions of the jet found.

The TU-154 crashed on Sunday.

A day of mourning for the 92 people on board - including members of the army's world-famous choir - has been declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The black box is expected to be sent to Moscow for analysis Credit: AP

One of the black boxes from the Russian TU-154 plane which crashed into the Black Sea has been found, the Russian defence ministry has said.

State television showed footage of rescue workers on an inflatable boat carrying a container with a bright orange object covered in water.

Sources quoted by the Tass news agency said the flight data recorder would soon be sent to Moscow for analysis.

Investigators have so far said that pilot error or a technical fault were likely to have caused the aircraft to come down.

