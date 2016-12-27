Black box recovered from wreckage of Russian plane

Russia military plane crash black box recovered

A black box has been recovered from among the wreckage of a Russian military plane that crashed into the Black Sea, the Russian defence ministry has said.

Over 3,000 people have been involved in the search for victims' bodies and aircraft debris, with only some portions of the jet found.

The TU-154 crashed on Sunday.

A day of mourning for the 92 people on board - including members of the army's world-famous choir - has been declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin.