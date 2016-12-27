Advertisement

Pop superstar George Michael dies at the age of 53

George Michael's family have been "touched beyond words" by tributes to the late pop star, who died on Christmas day aged 53 from suspected heart failure.

The former Wham! singer's publicist described the wave of reaction to Michael's death as an "incredible outpouring of love".

Michael, who was set to release a documentary in 2017, rose to fame as a member of Wham! and sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.

Esther Rantzen pays glowing tribute to George Michael

George Michael's family have been "touched beyond words" as tributes continue to be left outside his house in north London.

ITV News Correspondent Angus Walker said: "Despite being a pop superstar under intense public scrutiny, it is now emerging he was a secret, generous philanthropist."

Among those to pay tribute was Childline founder Esther Rantzen.

She told ITV News: "He made it absolutely clear that he didn't want anyone to know that he was going to help us.

"Over the years, he not only gave us the royalties from Jesus To A Child - which is one of his most beautiful songs - but he also gave us millions of pounds."

She added: "He has helped hundreds of thousands of children."

