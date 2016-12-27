George Michael's family 'touched beyond words' by tributes

George Michael's family have been "touched beyond words" by tributes to the late pop star.

The former Wham! singer's publicist described the wave of reaction to Michael's death on Christmas Day as an "incredible outpouring of love".

Among the tributes, people have attributed numerous acts of generosity and kindness to the 80s icon - such as donating thousands of pounds anonymously to charity.

On Tuesday, his publicist praised the "many, many kind words" and airplay given to Michael's hits since his death at the age of 53.

"For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received," the statement said.

It added that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, reported to have been caused by heart failure.