George Michael's family 'touched beyond words' by tributes

Pop superstar George Michael dies at the age of 53
George Michael's family have been "touched beyond words" by tributes to the late pop star, who died on Christmas day aged 53 from suspected heart failure.
The former Wham! singer's publicist described the wave of reaction to Michael's death as an "incredible outpouring of love".
Michael, who was set to release a documentary in 2017, rose to fame as a member of Wham! and sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.