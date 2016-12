Harrison Ford has described co-screen star Carrie Fisher as "one-of-a-kind" who lived her life "bravely".

Ford, who shot to worldwide fame alongside Fisher after the pair starred in Star Wars in 1977, paid tribute to the actress who died on Tuesday aged 60.

The 74-year-old, who played Han Solo in the franchise, had an affair with the Princess Leia actress during filming for the first movie - according to Fisher.

"My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd and her many friends. We will all miss her," Ford said.