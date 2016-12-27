Three months needed to eliminate IS, Iraqi PM says

Three months are needed to eliminate Islamic State, Iraq's prime minister said.

US-backed forces are battling to drive the militants from their stronghold of Mosul.

The battle for Mosul, involving 100,000 Iraqi troops, members of the Kurdish security forces and Shi'ite militia, is the biggest ground operation in Iraq since the US-led invasion of 2003.

The next stage of the attack is being planned and will happen in the next few days, Lieutenant Colonel Stuart James, commander of a combat arms battalion assisting Iraqi security forces on the southeastern front, told Reuters on Christmas day.