Bradley Wiggins 'best British cyclist ever'

Now-retired Sir Bradley Wiggins is "without doubt" the best cyclist Britain has ever produced, according to commentator and journalist Phil Liggett.

Tour de France commentator Liggett said Wiggins was "soaked in natural talent" and had shown ambition from a young age.

Sir Bradley, Britain's most decorated Olympian with eight medals over 16 years and a 2012 Tour de France winner, announced his retirement from professional cycling on Wednesday.

"He's risen without doubt to be the best cyclist Britain's ever produced," Liggett said.