A woman has died after around 20 vehicles were involved in collisions on the A40.

The woman driver was declared dead at the scene, while another person was taken to the major trauma unit at the nearby John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

A further 10 to 15 casualties were treated at the scene at around 8.25am, a South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The road has been closed in both directions after the multi-vehicle crashes which stretched for more than half a mile near Witney in Oxfordshire, the ambulance service said.