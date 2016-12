A severe weather warning for fog has been reissued after multiple traffic collisions on the A40.

Motorists are being warned that freezing fog patches will become more widespread and locally dense Wednesday evening until Thursday lunchtime.

The Met Office said: "Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual whilst some delays to air travel are possible."

The yellow warning, which means "beware", was issued for the whole of England, with the exception of the most western and northern points.