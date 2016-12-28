Advertisement

Kerry: Two-state solution is 'only way to achieve peace' between Israelis and Palestinians

US Secretary of State John Kerry has said a two-state solution is the "only way" to achieve lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians.

Delivering a farewell speech in Washington, Kerry maintained President Obama had been "deeply committed" to Israel and its security.

He added the UN vote on the legality of Israeli settlements was "in accordance with" American values.

But Kerry's speech was denounced as "biased" and "obsessive" by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier today US President-elect Donald Trump chided the Obama administration for its stance toward Israel.

Israel critical of 'biased' and 'obsessive' Kerry speech

Benjamin Netanyahu (r) was critical of John Kerry's (l) speech Credit: Reuters

John Kerry's speech on settlement in Israel was "skewed" and "obsessive," the Middle Eastern country's Prime Minister claims.

Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the speech, made on Wednesday in Washington, as "biased" against Israel.

The Israeli PM said Secretary of State Kerry's speech - which justified US opposition to further settlement building in the region - ignored the root of the conflict.

Netanyahu cited the root as being Palestinian opposition to a Jewish state within any borders.

Kerry's speech indicated the US belief that Israeli actions were threatening peace in the Middle East.

"Like the Security Council resolution, that Secretary Kerry advanced in the U.N., his speech tonight was skewed against Israel," a statement said.

"The Israeli leader said Kerry "obsessively dealt with settlements".

