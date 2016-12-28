Advertisement

Kerry: Two-state solution is 'only way to achieve peace' between Israelis and Palestinians

US Secretary of State John Kerry has said a two-state solution is the "only way" to achieve lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians.

Delivering a farewell speech in Washington, Kerry maintained President Obama had been "deeply committed" to Israel and its security.

He added the UN vote on the legality of Israeli settlements was "in accordance with" American values.

Earlier today US President-elect Donald Trump chided the Obama administration for its stance toward Israel.

Kerry: 'Hope for peace in Israel is slipping away'

John Kerry said the hopes for peace were 'slipping away' Credit: Pool

Hopes for peace in Israel are "slipping away", according to John Kerry.

The US Secretary of State said the idea of a one-state solution in the region was not viable, and affirmed the US's commitment to a two-state answer.

"We cannot, in good conscience, do nothing, and say nothing, when we see the hope of peace slipping away," Kerry said.

He added: "The truth is that trends on the ground - violence, terrorism, incitement, settlement expansion and the seemingly endless occupation - are destroying hopes for peace on both sides and increasingly cementing an irreversible one-state reality that most people do not actually want."

